SINGAPORE Dec 16 U.S. aircraft maker Boeing Co
has signed a deal to supply 10 737-800 passengers jets
converted into freighters to cargo carrier China Postal
Airlines.
Boeing said in a statement that the Chinese airline also
agreed to buy seven Boeing 757-200 passenger jets, which it will
convert into freighters, as part of a deal signed on Tuesday.
Financial terms weren't disclosed.
The U.S. aerospace firm has yet to launch a formal programme
to convert older 737-800 passenger jets into freighters. But
China Postal, which already operates a fleet of over 30 Boeing
aircraft according to its website, joins Hangzhou-based YTO
Airlines as a launch customer for the converted aircraft, making
a full conversion programme launch more likely.
The jet maker has been gauging customer interest in the
converted aircraft as the current generation of 737 passenger
planes is to be replaced by the upgraded 737 Max passenger
aircraft later this decade.
