* Boeing mulls offering larger LEAP engine on largest 737
MAX
* Boeing looking at pair of mid-market jets with 220-260
seats
* Decision could usher in technology for next generation of
jets
* Boeing declines comment, has said mid-market case remains
tough
By Tim Hepher and Alwyn Scott
PARIS/NEW YORK, May 29 Boeing is
considering a plan to put a larger engine on its biggest
narrowbody airliner in an effort to blunt the runaway success of
a rival Airbus jet that outsells it by four to one,
industry sources said.
The U.S. planemaker would offer a modified version of the
larger and more powerful LEAP-1A engine used on Airbus's
A321neo rather than the LEAP-1B used on the 737 MAX 9, they
said.
That would enable Boeing to add range while lengthening the
178-seat jet to fit 12 or more extra passengers and gain a
capacity advantage over the 185-seat A321neo, the sources said.
Boeing disputes its rival's claims about the strength of
demand in this niche where Airbus has the strongest lead. But
leapfrogging Airbus's A321neo offering with more seats would
hedge Boeing's position as many airlines opt for bigger planes.
However, the new derivative version of the 737 MAX 9,
nicknamed 737 MAX 10, would bring significant headaches.
Adding the larger engine would mean raising and possibly
repositioning the landing gear and recertifying parts, costing
an estimated $1-2 billion, according to industry experts.
Boeing's 737 MAX family uses the smaller LEAP engine partly
because its fuselage sits lower to the ground and must therefore
have a smaller engine fan.
Having a different engine on the largest 737 could weaken
the advantage of commonality with the smaller LEAP used on the
rest of the 737 MAX fleet, but reflects a growing pragmatism in
the face of lost sales.
"It doesn't matter if they are not consistent," said Adam
Pilarski, senior vice president at U.S. consultancy Avitas.
"They are getting killed."
The maker of the LEAP engines, CFM, which is co-owned by
General Electric and France's Safran, declined
to comment. A GE spokesman said there was no contractual
impediment to using a larger engine for Boeing.
"The LEAP engine was designed to have growth capability," he
said.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner said this month
Boeing was studying several options for developments and had
made no decisions, but would support value for shareholders.
BRUTAL COMPETITION
Recent orders by Vietnam start-up airline VietJet illustrate
the Airbus-Boeing fight for narrowbody sales. At last November's
Dubai Airshow, Airbus celebrated the sale of 30 A321s to
VietJet, while Boeing officials watched from the sidelines.
But last week Boeing pulled off what industry observers saw
as a coup by signing an $11 billion order for 100 737 MAXs with
the same airline in the presence of President Barack Obama.
Boeing's plans to offer a larger MAX are one option being
considered to defend its 737 franchise as it also tries to carve
out a space in the middle of the market between the workhorse
narrowbody 737 and big wide-body jets like the 787 Dreamliner.
Stung by Airbus's gains in orders, Boeing is pondering a
mixed bag of tactical and strategic moves that, if fully made,
could give it a head start in the development of the next
generation of jets for production from about 2030.
Narrowbody medium-haul jets like the 737 and A320 family
dominate the market by volume, with Airbus forecasting 22,900
deliveries worth $2.2 trillion over the next 20 years.
While both have sold thousands of the jets to airlines eager
to cut fuel costs, Boeing's share of the market for such jets
has fallen to 40 percent compared with a usual 50-50 split.
Market sources say Boeing has shown increasing willingness
to compete aggressively for Airbus customers in order to claw
back market share, as was evident in the VietJet deal.
"We expect to see lower pricing from Boeing on the MAX,"
Stuart Hatcher of valuation firm IBA told a briefing.
Boeing's tactical tinkering with the 737 also includes
tweaking a smaller model to suit two key buyers. And the
company's aim extends to a strategic 'middle of the market' jet,
partly to replace its popular 757.
Industry sources say that project involves not one jet but
two. They would have twin aisles and carry 220 and 260 people
respectively, equating to what analysts see as two distinct
slices of potential demand.
The smaller base model would have a range of about 4,500
nautical miles, dropping to about 3,500 for the larger variant.
Airbus has dismissed the idea, which would partially overlap
with its A321neo. It is expected to tell media at briefings this
week that the history of the market is littered with small
twin-aisle jets that sold poorly, including its own A310.
But it is holding in reserve a plan to retaliate with
another A321 makeover, using new wings to boost performance.
Boeing declined comment on either tactical plans to defend
the 737 or the longer-term mid-market studies. At $15 billion or
more, it has said the latter is a difficult business case.
"We're in continuous discussions with our customers about
the market. We'll make the right decisions at the right time," a
spokesman said.
While Boeing's mid-market study is grabbing most industry
attention, behind it lies a longer-term bid to turn the tables
on Airbus in the broader market for smaller jets where both make
most cash, according to industry analysts.
Although differing in size and appearance, a mid-market jet
would spawn new technology and production methods that could be
transferred to whatever comes after the 737, they said.
