SEATTLE May 11 Boeing Co's top executives laid out an ambitious strategy on Wednesday to increase revenue and profits and secure its future for the next 100 years, promising to boost efficiency, return free cash to shareholders and expand the after-market services and parts business.

But the executives did not provide details sought by analysts about new plane derivatives to counter competitive threats from Airbus and Bombardier. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)