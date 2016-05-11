BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
SEATTLE May 11 Boeing Co's top executives laid out an ambitious strategy on Wednesday to increase revenue and profits and secure its future for the next 100 years, promising to boost efficiency, return free cash to shareholders and expand the after-market services and parts business.
But the executives did not provide details sought by analysts about new plane derivatives to counter competitive threats from Airbus and Bombardier. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.