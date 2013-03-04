NEW YORK, March 4 Boeing Commercial Aircraft
Chief Executive Ray Conner said the company is very confident
about its proposed fix for batteries that melted down on two 787
Dreamliners in January, and the process of getting the fix
installed and the plane flying again can move quickly once the
solution is approved by regulators.
Conner said parent Boeing Co saw no reason to adjust
its forecast for the number of 787 jets delivered this year. He
spoke at an investor conference hosted by JPMorgan in New York.
The 787 was grounded worldwide in January after batteries
burned on jets owned by All Nippon Airways Co Ltd and
Japan Airlines Co Ltd. Boeing proposed a fix to the
system on Feb. 22.
In response to a question by analyst Joe Nadol, Conner said
"no question" that most of the mistakes with 787 were made early
on in the program.