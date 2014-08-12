(Adds details on Bell)
Aug 12 A team of Boeing Co and Sikorsky
Aircraft Corp and Textron Inc's Bell Helicopter have
been selected to build prototypes of a multi-role vertical-lift
aircraft as part of the U.S. Army's plan to replace thousands of
helicopters.
The first flight for the Boeing-Sikorsky prototype
helicopter, SB>1 Defiant, is expected in 2017, the companies
said in a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1r7emyV)
Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies Corp, and
Boeing said in January they were teaming up to submit a joint
proposal in response to an Army technology demonstration project
to attract design plans for the new aircraft. (reut.rs/1sVb7bg)
The project, the precursor to the future vertical lift
aircraft, could be worth upwards of $100 billion, analysts said
in February.
The program will ultimately replace up to 4,000 medium class
UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters built by Sikorsky and
Boeing's Apache attack helicopters after 2030.
Bell said on Tuesday it would develop a prototype for the
program based on its Bell V-280 Valor helicopters.
"The clean-sheet design of the Bell V-280 Valor creates the
capability to fly twice the range at double the speed of any
existing helicopter," said Bell's Keith Flail, who is the
director for the Valor program.
Privately held Karem Aircraft and AVX Aircraft Co also bid
for the program, according to the U.S. Army. (1.usa.gov/1sVcl6n)
