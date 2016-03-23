BRIEF-Marathon Gold Q1 loss attributable to shareholders $748,995 vs loss of $151,703
* Qtrly loss attributable to marathon shareholders $748,995 versus loss of $151,703 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 A businessman from China pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to hack into the computer networks of major U.S. defense contractors including Boeing Co, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.
Su Bin, 50, faces a maximum five-year sentence for allegedly conspiring with two other people in China to obtain sensitive military information and export it illegally. (Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by G Crosse)
* Qtrly loss attributable to marathon shareholders $748,995 versus loss of $151,703 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.