SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 A businessman from China pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to hack into the computer networks of major U.S. defense contractors including Boeing Co, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Su Bin, 50, faces a maximum five-year sentence for allegedly conspiring with two other people in China to obtain sensitive military information and export it illegally. (Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by G Crosse)