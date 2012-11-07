* Boeing aims to cut costs by $1.6 billion through 2015
* Says changes will make it healthier, more competitive
* Share price pares earlier losses
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 Boeing Co said on
Wednesday it will restructure its defense, space and security
business and cut 30 percent of management jobs from 2010 levels
as part of a broad cost-cutting drive.
Boeing, the Pentagon's second-largest supplier, said it also
will close some facilities in California and consolidate several
business units in an effort to trim $1.6 billion in costs by the
end of 2015, on top of $2.2 billion in reductions achieved since
2010.
"We are raising the bar higher because our market challenges
and opportunities require it, and our customers' needs demand
it," Dennis Muilenburg, chief executive of Boeing Defense, Space
& Security, told employees in a memo obtained by Reuters and
confirmed by Boeing.
He said the total savings of $4 billion would make the
company healthier and better able to deal with an increasingly
complex and challenging marketplace.
"Even with the uncertainty ahead of us, we are charting a
positive course, and we are committed to excellence, execution
and investment," Muilenburg said. "I like Boeing's competitive
position and our approach - facing into it aggressively and with
a sense of productive urgency - and not 'hunkering down.'"
The sweeping measures come as all U.S. weapons makers are
under pressure to cut costs and preserve profit margins amid
dwindling defense spending in the U.S.
Boeing shares pared early losses after news of the
restructuring. Early in the day, the stock was down as much as
$2.27, or 3.2 percent, at $69.31, partly on concern about
dwindling defense spending following President Barack Obama's
re-election. The stock closed at $70.11, down
$1.47.
Boeing said the changes were not a direct response to the
threat of additional, across-the-board budget cuts due to take
effect on Jan. 2, or the outcome of U.S. elections, but marked
another step in its long-term effort to be more competitive.
Muilenburg said the company's strategy had already helped it
take market share from competitors, pioneer new innovations and
win orders around the world.
Muilenburg said Boeing would trim executive jobs in its
defense business by an additional 10 percent by the end of 2012,
eliminating many vice president and director-level jobs and
resulting in a 30-percent overall cut in executive jobs over the
past two years.
In addition to this "tough, but necessary work," Muilenburg
said Boeing also planned to increase the ratio of non-managers
to managers to a more affordable 12.5 to 1 from 9.7 to 1 now.
Together, the measures would result in a 10-percent cut in
the cost of management, he said in the message to employees.
Boeing said it could not project exactly how many workers
would lose their jobs because it would try to place people in
its growing commercial business or other areas.
A company spokesman declined to say how many jobs had
already been cut from the 2010 level.
Boeing and other top weapons makers such as Lockheed Martin
Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Raytheon Co
have focused heavily on cutting costs and drumming up
foreign sales to maintain profits as they prepare for a
sustained period of weaker defense budgets.
Lockheed reduced its management ranks by about 25 percent in
recent years after announcing a voluntary buyout.
Boeing said it would also expand efforts to cut supply-chain
costs by working closely with its suppliers, but did not provide
details.
Defense consultant Loren Thompson said the changes were
needed to ensure Boeing's continued profitability.
"Many investors focus on Boeing's commercial operations,"
Thompson said, referring to the jet-making business.
"But defense provides 40 percent of the company's revenues
and returns, so controlling costs there is crucial to
maintaining the company's overall profitability."
Phil Finnegan, an analyst at the Virginia-based Teal Group,
said Boeing and other companies were taking steps to deal with
growing pension obligations and maintain profit margins.
"They're trying to stay ahead of the coming defense cuts ...
and the way to do that is to cut costs," Finnegan said.
As part of the restructuring, Boeing appointed five women to
new, senior positions, two heading newly reorganized divisions.
Leanne Caret will be vice president of the vertical lift
division, which will include the Chinook and V-22 rotorcraft
programs.
Debbie Rub will be vice president of the global strike
division, which manages F/A-18E/F and EA-18G fighter jet
programs.
Boeing plans to merge its current mobility division with a
separate surveillance business.
It also said it would consolidate its missiles and unmanned
airborne systems, while weapons programs such as the small
diameter bomb would shift to the global strike business.
Unmanned systems would continue reporting to Chris Chadwick,
president of Boeing Military Aircraft, but support functions
would be shared with other divisions, Boeing said.
Boeing also planned to merge its electronic and missions
systems business with a separate unit focused on information
solutions to create a leaner operation.
The company said it would further cut facilities, which are
already down 10 percent since 2010, including two sites in Seal
Beach, California, and other locations in the state.