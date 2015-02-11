By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 11 Boeing Co on Wednesday
announced a major restructuring of its defense and space
business to tighten oversight of the troubled $52 billion KC-46A
aerial tanker and other key development programs, cut costs and
keep programs on schedule.
Chris Chadwick, president and chief executive officer of
Boeing's $31 billion Defense, Space & Security business, or BDS,
said a new organization would oversee six key development
programs, just as Boeing has a separate group to oversee
development of new commercial airplanes.
"This BDS Development organization is the next step in
breaking the cost curve on our programs," Chadwick said in a
statement. He said the move would allow Boeing to "more
effectively apply engineering expertise, development program
best practices, and program management and integration from
across Boeing to our most important development activities."
Boeing said Jim O'Neill, head of the defense division's
Global Services & Support unit, will run the new organization.
Leanne Caret, chief financial officer of Boeing defense, will
take over O'Neill's job, and she will be succeeded by Jim Zrust,
Boeing's top tax official.
"This is a major structural change, but it's also a major
philosophical change," said Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher.
He said the restructuring would help Boeing's defense and
space business focus on four core missions: creating new
opportunities, executing development of key programs, producing
weapons, and supporting them once fielded.
Creating a new group focused on development would allow
Boeing to lower risks on key new programs, and rapidly shift
engineers to look at potential issues.
The move comes amid growing concern about Boeing's ability
to meet the August 2017 target for delivering 18 new KC-46A
refueling planes to the U.S. Air Force after a series of
technical and integration challenges.
In addition to the tanker program, BDS Development will
oversee the Air Force's program to build a new presidential
aircraft; Boeing's work on a commercial crew vehicle to ferry
astronauts to the International Space Station; NASA's Space
Lauch System rocket; Boeing's 502 small satellite effort; and
the defense unit's work on the rudder, folding wing tips and
other components of the 777X commercial airliner.
Byron Callan, defense analyst with Capital Alpah Securities,
said the move signalled Boeing's determination to get a grip on
the tanker program, where higher costs have dampened the defense
unit's performance.
"It suggests that problems with tanker were a bigger issue
than a lot of the Street had recognized," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing Bernard Orr)