WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Boeing Co plans to announce further consolidation of its defense business on Tuesday, moving significant portions of its defense operations out of Washington state, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The consolidation would focus on defense support services and would not affect Boeing's P-8A spy plane or KC-46 aerial refueling tanker programs, the sources said. Both programs are built on commercial jetliners made in the Puget Sound region of Washington state.

Many of the workers affected will be shifted to the company's commercial operations, which are growing, said one of the sources.

Boeing declined to comment. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Andrea Shalal)