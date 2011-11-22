* Plant employs about 2,100

Nov 22 Boeing Co (BA.N) said it may close a Wichita, Kansas, facility as it prepares for a tougher defense spending environment.

The company said on Tuesday that it expects to complete a study of the plant, which provides maintenance, modifications and upgrades for military planes, by the end of the year or early in 2012 as it reviews options, including closure.

"The Wichita facility faces pressures because of product and services contracts that have matured and expired, and limited prospects for future work," Boeing spokesman Jarrod Bartlett said in a statement.

The plant employs about 2,100 people. The plane maker's defense business has about 64,000 workers.

Defense contractors have been cutting headcount and shedding non-core divisions as they eye possible deep cuts to the Defense Department budget.

The failure of a special U.S. congressional panel to strike a deficit-reduction deal is supposed to trigger up to $600 billion in defense cuts over 10 years starting in 2013. Defense companies are expected to ramp up their lobbying to block those cuts.

