NEW YORK Oct 21 Boeing Co said on
Wednesday that the deferred production cost balance for its 787
Dreamliner, a measure of the program's progress toward
profitability, rose to $28.3 billion in the third quarter from
$27.7 billion in second quarter.
The rise reflected continuing losses on the high-tech jet.
Boeing has said it expects the 787 program to reach cash-flow
break even this year, and become profitable in 2016. Boeing also
said on Wednesday that net profit rose 25 percent in the latest
quarter to $1.7 billion, or $2.47 per share, on a 9 percent rise
in revenue to $25.85 billion.
