UPDATE 2-Airbus hires outside monitors amid fraud investigations
* Airbus has warned of fines, curbs on some contracts (Adds shares, details, background)
April 7 Boeing Co said it delivered 176 commercial airplanes in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with 184 a year earlier.
For 2016, Boeing's centenary year, the airplane maker expects to deliver 740 to 745 planes, down from a record 762 in 2015.
Shares of the company were slightly down at $126.84. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Airbus has warned of fines, curbs on some contracts (Adds shares, details, background)
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately