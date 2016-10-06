Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Boeing Co said it delivered 188 commercial aircraft in the third quarter, down 5.5 percent from the same period a year earlier, mainly due to a fall in 777 and 787 deliveries.
The world's biggest planemaker reported deliveries of 22 777s, down from 27 in the third quarter of 2015. Deliveries of 787s slipped to 36 from 37. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
May 17 Italy's transport minister Graziano Delrio says on Wednesday: