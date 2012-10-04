Oct 4 Boeing Co more than doubled the number of 787 jets it delivered in the third quarter, compared with the second quarter, the jet maker said on Thursday.

Boeing delivered 12 787-8 jets in the quarter, up from six in the second quarter, and five in the first quarter. Overall, the company delivered 149 jets in the third quarter, down from 150 in the second, but up from 137 in the first quarter.