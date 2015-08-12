(Adds details about demand and production outlook)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Aug 12 Boeing Co is still
seeing strong demand for civilian aircraft and pressure to
increase its production rates, despite concerns about slowing
growth in China and several years of record aircraft orders.
"We're not seeing a slowdown in demand," Chief Financial
Officer Greg Smith said at an investor conference on Wednesday
hosted by investment bank Jefferies.
Airlines from many countries are buying significant numbers
of planes to replace old aircraft, providing "more confidence in
this cycle" he added, addressing concerns by some investors that
the cycle has peaked.
Cutting production costs on the 787 Dreamliner is a top
priority at the Chicago-based company. The 787, which costs
about $260 million at list prices, is Boeing's most recent
commercial jet. It is loaded with high-tech features, but
continues to lose money.
"There's no question getting 787 unit cost down, unit over
unit, is a big if not the biggest focus area we have at the
company," Smith said.
Boeing has not met its own expectations in cutting 787 costs
and has roughly 1,100 cost-cutting projects it is evaluating
with a special team, he said, noting there is "a lot of work do
to" and time required to wring savings out of the production
system.
"That's what we have an entire team focused on right now,"
Smith said, "looking at all aspects of the build and in the
supply chain."
Titanium is among the 787 costs Boeing is evaluating, given
the high cost of the material.
Smith said stable 787 production at a rate of 10 per month
has helped Boeing find cost savings. Demand for the 787 variant
is being affected by the long wait time and faster production
would help, he added. "If we had the opportunity to bring rate
up faster, we would."
Boeing lost about $23 million on every 787 it delivered in
the second quarter, but expects the 787 to turn cash-flow
positive by the end of the year. The program has run up about
$30 billion in production, tooling and one-time costs building
the plane, which will begin to be paid off when the 787 becomes
profitable, expected in 2016.
Smith also predicted that cash flow would continue to rise
as the company reduces losses on the 787, but did not offer a
new forecast. Boeing has said it expects operating cash flow of
more than $9 billion in 2015.
