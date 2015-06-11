(Adds detail from press conference, stock price)
PARIS/NEW YORK, June 11 Boeing Co boosted
its 20-year forecast for aircraft demand by 3.5 percent on
Thursday, predicting two out of every five new jets will feed
Asia's booming travel market.
The U.S. planemaker expects airlines and freight firms to
take delivery of 38,050 jets worth $5.6 trillion by 2034,
compared with 36,770 it predicted last year.
Boeing's forecast comes ahead of the industry's annual
showcase, the June 15-21 Paris Airshow, where jetmakers will be
drumming up business and gauging the reliability of suppliers to
keep pace with record jet production.
Boeing shaved its prediction for annual airline traffic
growth to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent for the period, including
a sharp downward revision for Russia, hit by falling oil prices.
Randy Tinseth, Boeing vice president for marketing, said in
a conference call that the company was in no rush to develop a
replacement for its 757, an aircraft between the largest
single-aisle planes and the smallest double-aisle jets.
Airline officials at an industry gathering this week in
Miami said they were increasingly interested in Airbus' A321neo
to fill that so-called "middle of the market" gap
"We certainly have time to make a decision and we'll take
that time," Tinseth said. Boeing has said the jet would be
available around 2030.
Boeing's stock rose 1 percent to $143.02 in midday trading
in New York.
Single-aisle aircraft such as Boeing's 737 and Airbus' A320
will account for $2.7 trillion in the next 20 years, or 26,730
jets, Boeing said.
It revised up its forecasts for twin-engine jets like the
Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. But it again lowered its view of
demand for four-engine jumbos: the Airbus A380 and
Boeing 747. The companies disagree about demand for jets with
seating for over 400 people.
Boeing predicted deliveries of 540 of these planes in the
next 20 years, down from 620 a year ago, leaving little room for
the A380 which is struggling for orders.
In its last forecast issued in 2014, Airbus predicted 1,500
deliveries of the A380 and 747 over 20 years.
Boeing maintained its long-range forecast for average annual
cargo traffic growth at 4.7 percent, but said the market was
strengthening and that this trend would continue.
