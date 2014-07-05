SEATTLE, July 5 A train derailment in Montana
this week damaged a shipment of jetliner fuselages and other
large parts on its way to Boeing Co factories in
Washington state from Spirit Aerosystems, Boeing said on
Saturday.
It was not yet known if the accident might affect
production of planes, the company said.
Boeing said a BNSF Railway Co train loaded with
six 737 narrowbody fuselages and assemblies for its 777 and 747
widebody jets derailed near Rivulet, Montana, on Thursday.
Nineteen cars on the westbound train derailed, Aviation Week
reported, quoting BNSF. Three cars carrying 737 fuselages went
down an embankment and into a river.
Boeing said it had experts at the scene "to begin a thorough
assessment of the situation." The cause of the derailment was
under investigation, it said.
Spirit Aerosystems, based in Wichita, Kansas, builds all of
Boeing's 737 fuselages and Boeing currently produces 42 finished
737s a month, meaning it needs a steady supply of fuselages.
Boeing declined to comment on whether it would seek a second
source for the fuselages, as some industry experts have
suggested.
Spirit said it was working closely with Boeing following the
incident.
"The Spirit team's resolve was tested with an even greater
challenge as recently as the 2012 Wichita tornado. We are
confident that, working together, we will overcome whatever
challenges may be presented," the company said in a statement.
Officials at BNSF were not immediately available to comment.
The train also was carrying fuselage panels and a "lower
lobe" for the 777, and a leading edge flight surface for the
747, Boeing said.
"Our team of experts is assessing the damage. We will know
more once our experts have completed their inspection. Once we
determine the extent of damage we will assess what, if any,
impact there will be to production," Boeing spokesman Doug Alder
said in a statement.
"We are working with our rail partners to determine timing
and when the tracks will be cleared. However, alternate rail
routes are available for future shipments."
