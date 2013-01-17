The Air India's Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner is been given a traditional water cannon salute by the fire tenders upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

NEW DELHI State-owned carrier Air India has closed bookings on Boeing Co's (BA.N) Dreamliner-operated flights "for the time being", the airline said on Thursday.

"Air India today temporarily stopped operations of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the directive of the country's Aviation Regulatory Authority, the DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation)," the airline said in a statement.

"Air India will resume operations of flights with its B-787 aircraft once it receives the clearance from DGCA."

Airlines scrambled on Thursday to rearrange flights as Europe, Japan, Qatar and India joined the United States in grounding Boeing Co's Dreamliner passenger jets while battery-related problems are investigated.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Matthias Williams)