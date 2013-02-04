NEW DELHI Feb 4 Air India flew some of
its Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner aircraft even after U.S.
regulators grounded the global fleet last month due to
undiagnosed battery problems.
Dreamliners operated by India's national carrier were flown
to Mumbai for maintenance reasons, Arun Mishra, the head of
India's civil aviation regulator, said on Monday. A spokesman
for state-run Air India declined to comment.
"When the Dreamliners were grounded, they had come to Delhi
from Frankfurt and Paris. Air India asked us for permission to
take them to Mumbai because they have their maintenance facility
there and also they were paying very high parking charges in
Delhi," Mishra, director general of civil aviation, told
Reuters. "We gave them permission with strict orders that no
passenger will be allowed."
The 50 technologically advanced Dreamliners in global
service have been grounded since mid-January as officials in the
United States, Japan and France investigate a battery fire and a
battery failure on two separate planes last month.
U.S. officials said this week they were making progress in
their investigations into the battery issues.
India grounded Air India's six Dreamliner jets on Jan. 17 in
line with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's advisory to
ground the aircraft. The national carrier said last month that
Boeing would be liable for compensation.