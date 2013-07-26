NEW DELHI, July 26 An oven in a Boeing Co
Dreamliner operated by Air India overheated during a
domestic flight this week causing smoke but did not interrupt
services, the state-run Indian carrier said, adding an
investigation has begun.
India's aviation regulator said it was examining the
incident and had sought a report from Air India.
The incident follows a fire earlier this month on a parked
Ethiopian Airlines-owned 787 Dreamliner and caused extensive
damage to the plane. The entire global fleet of Dreamliners was
grounded for three months earlier this year due to separate
battery-related problems.
Separately, Japan's ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T, which operates
the world's biggest fleet of Dreamliners, said on Friday it
found damage to the battery wiring on two 787 locator beacons.
The overheating of the oven during a July 24 flight from New
Delhi to Kolkata did not cause a fire, an Air India spokesman
said, adding they were in touch with Boeing over the issue.
"Even if there is a minor incident, it is always referred to
investigation," the Air India spokesman said.
Boeing said in a statement it was aware of the issue and was
working with Air India.
"Prima facie we feel that it's something to do with the
oven, not with the machine (plane) as such," Arun Mishra, who
heads India's civil aviation regulator, said over phone, but
added he can comment further only after getting the
investigation report.
Air India, which is the only Indian carrier so far to
operate Dreamliner planes, has seven of the jets and has orders
for 20 more.