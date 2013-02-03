TOKYO Feb 3 Japan's All Nippon Airways
is in talks with U.S. aircraft maker Boeing Co to speed
up the delivery of three 777 jetliners as its fleet of 787
Dreamliner airplanes remains grounded with undiagnosed battery
problems, the Nikkei newspaper said on Sunday.
All 50 Boeing 787s worldwide remain grounded as authorities
in the United States, Japan and France investigate a battery
fire in Boston on Jan. 7 and a separate battery failure that
forced a second 787 to make an emergency landing in Japan a week
later.
ANA had planned to add the three Boeing 777 jets to its
fleet in fiscal year 2013, but it will aim to get them delivered
ahead of schedule to soften the negative impact from the
Dreamliner grounding, Shinzo Shimizu, ANA's senior vice
president told Nikkei. The airline is also considering keeping
older Airbus 320 jets in service for longer, he said.
ANA, Asia's top airline by revenue, lost more than $15
million in revenue from having to cancel Dreamliner flights last
month. Earlier this week it said it was unclear as to when
Boeing's sophisticated new plane would resume commercial
flights, making it harder to predict the longer-term financial
impact of having the plane idle.
The Japanese airline has said it has no plans to change its
growth strategy, but it conceded that a prolonged grounding of
the plane would impact that strategy, and will delay issuing its
mid-term business plan for several weeks.
ANA has cancelled close to 850 flights until Feb. 18,
affecting over 82,000 passengers. The Dreamliner makes up around
7 percent of ANA's fleet, and the airline normally operates
around 1,000 flights a day and carries 3.7 million passengers
each month.