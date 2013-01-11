TOKYO Jan 11 A crack appeared in a cockpit
window on an All Nippon Airway's domestic 787
Dreamliner flight, but the plane landed safely and no-one on
board was injured, the company said.
The flight, which left from Tokyo's Haneda Airport, landed
safely in Matsuyama airport in western Japan Friday morning.
"Cracks appear a few times every year in other planes. We do not
see this as a sign of a fundamental problem" with Boeing's
aircraft, an ANA spokesman said.
The Dreamliner jet has had mishaps from electrical problems
in as many days, including an electrical fire that caused severe
damage to a plane. U.S. transportation
authorities are launching a review of the Dreamliner, a source
told Reuters.