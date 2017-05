TOKYO, March 1 All Nippon Airways Co Ltd said on Friday it was not considering any change to its orders of Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner Jets, even though the aircraft has been grounded with as yet undiagnosed battery problems.

ANA CEO Shinichiro Ito said he met Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner on Wednesday and believed Boeing was making significant progress in resolving the problems.

"I was left with the impression that progress was being made," Ito said.