SEATTLE Feb 11 The U.S. National Transportation
Safety Board is investigating whether tiny fiber-like
formations, known as dendrites, inside lithium-ion batteries
could have played a role in battery failures on two Boeing Co
787 Dreamliners last month.
Dendrites - just one of several possible causes under
investigation by the agency - accumulate as a battery is charged
and discharged, and can cause short circuits, according to
battery experts.
"As part of our continuing investigation, we are looking at
whether dendrites may or may not have been a factor," Kelly
Nantel, director of public affairs for the NTSB, told Reuters in
an email.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the NTSB was
looking into dendrites, suggesting that investigators were
looking at the tiny deposits as a major element in the probe.
Nantel said the NTSB has not ruled out any potential causes
and that dendrites are "one of many things we are looking at" in
determining what caused a battery aboard a parked Japan Airlines
787 to catch fire in Boston on Jan. 7.
"We are still considering several potential causes for the
short circuiting" in the sixth of eight cells in the battery on
the JAL plane, Nantel said.
NTSB Chairman Deborah Hersman said last week that a short
circuit in the lithium-ion battery had caused the fire.
JAPAN PROBE
The Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) is investigating a
second 787 battery incident that prompted an All Nippon Airways
plane to make an emergency landing in western Japan on
Jan. 16. That battery showed signs of overheating.
Air safety regulators worldwide later grounded all 787s
until the cause and a solution are found.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The planemaker completed what it called an uneventful test
flight of a 787 on Saturday, its first since the lightweight,
carbon-composite aircraft was grounded.
Nantel said other factors under investigation include the
state of charge of each cell and the method and delivery of that
charge, contamination, electrode folds, wrinkles and pinches,
"and the assembly of the cells and battery."
The NTSB is also looking at "the total design of the
battery, including the physical separation of the cells, their
electrical interconnections, and their thermal isolation from
each other," she added.
Shares in GS Yuasa Corp, a Japanese firm that makes
batteries for the 787, slipped 0.3 percent to 329 yen in Tokyo
on Tuesday, underperforming a 2.4 percent gain on the benchmark
Nikkei.