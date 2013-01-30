UPDATE 1-Russia's Yandex to close offices in Ukraine's Odessa and Kiev
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top search site Yandex has decided to close its offices in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Odessa, the company said on Thursday.
TOKYO Jan 30 All Nippon Airways had replaced 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner batteries in the months before a battery on a Dreamliner operated by rival Japan Airlines caught fire in Boston this month, the New York Times quoted the Japanese carrier as saying.
All Nippon Airways said it had reported the replacements to Boeing, but it was not required to report them to safety regulators because no flights were cancelled, the New York Times said on its website.
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top search site Yandex has decided to close its offices in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Odessa, the company said on Thursday.
* Airlines body calls for alternatives to restrictions (Adds further comments, background, estimate of impact)