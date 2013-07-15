By Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher
SEATTLE/PARIS, July 15 Boeing faces a
public and revealing test of the carbon-composite technology
used in the 787 Dreamliner following a fire that broke out
aboard one of its planes at London's Heathrow airport.
British investigators say that the Ethiopian Airline's
lithium-ion batteries likely did not cause Friday's
fire, allaying fears about a return of the problem that grounded
the Dreamliner for more than three months earlier this year,
when one battery caught fire and another overheated.
Wall Street, and passengers, so far appear little concerned:
the stock is expected to stabilize on Monday after slipping 4.7
percent on Friday from a near all-time high. Airlines are
keeping their 787s in the air and passengers are not canceling
trips in Japan, the 787's biggest market.
But the visible scorching on the top rear of the fuselage of
the 250-seat plane puts a major innovation of the 787 - its
lightweight, carbon-plastic composite construction - under a
spotlight with a fresh set of questions around the plane that
Boeing and investors had hoped were behind it.
The key question for both: can the burned plane be fixed
easily and at a reasonable cost?
While composites have been used in aerospace for decades,
the 787 is the first commercial jetliner built mainly from
carbon-plastic materials, whose weight savings, combined with
new engines, are supposed to slash fuel costs 20 percent and
operating costs by 10 percent compared with traditional aluminum
alloy.
In designing the Dreamliner, Boeing engineers also added a
weight-saving electrical system that was sorely tested when its
lithium-ion batteries overheated on two 787s in January. The
system also suffered a fire in 2010 during the plane's test
phase, and could come under scrutiny again if the Ethiopian
Airlines blaze is traced to an electrical fault.
The two systems are supposed to put Boeing at least a decade
ahead of its rivals in the way aircraft is designed, built and
operated. Boeing wants the 787 to become its most profitable
passenger plane - and a fountain of innovation to feed designs
of other future planes.
Now they are both being tested again at a time when the
company is designing new planes and building up its factory
production to fill a record book of orders.
Boeing declined to comment other than to say it is
cooperating with the investigation of the fire.
CARBON TEST
Such extensive composite repairs have not previously been
performed on an operating commercial plane. So the Ethiopian
Airline fire is the first chance airlines, financiers and
competitors will have to see a real example of how and at what
cost the repair can be done.
"Everyone in the industry is going to follow this closely,"
said Hans Weber, president of TECOP International and an
aviation consultant who has worked on composite testing
technology. "It's the ultimate test."
Carbon-composite technology and repair have been in use much
longer than lithium-ion batteries. Boeing and others have had
carbon fiber in military planes, such as the B2 Stealth Bomber,
for more than 25 years.
The 787's composite skin can be patched by grinding out the
damaged section, applying fresh layers of fiber and resin and
then curing with heat under vacuum pressure, according to a
Boeing engineer with knowledge of the process. The work can be
done on site, and repair stations have been learning to make
repairs to service the plane around the world.
But the true cost and complexity of repair remains a key
question for industry, airlines and competitors. In developing
its rival A350 plane, Airbus used composite panels that
are bolted to a framework, much like aluminum planes are made, a
technology it saw as less risky to build and service.
Boeing chose to build one-piece, barrel-shaped fuselage
sections that are bolted together to form a fuselage that it
says is more aerodynamic and cheaper to maintain.
Boeing could make a new piece of fuselage and attach it if
the damaged area was not too large, said the Boeing engineer. In
a worst case, the entire rear section of the fuselage could be
replaced, Weber said, an expensive fix that might cost more than
the plane is worth.
PASSENGERS UNFAZED
The Ethiopian Airlines fire was noticed eight hours after
the plane had been parked at a remote stand, the airline said,
adding it was not a safety issue because the plane was not in
flight and no passengers were aboard.
Fires break out on parked planes about 60 times a year, and
most are from "human error" such as leaving a circuit on or
cigarette butt, Weber said. A fire on a different type of plane
might have gone unreported. Britain's Air Accident
Investigations Branch termed the 787 fire a "serious incident"
and said the initial investigation was likely to take several
days.
Passengers appear to be sticking with the Dreamliner for
now. Over the weekend, major travel agents in Japan, where most
787s are operating, said they had not seen reduction in bookings
for 787 flights, and the plane remains in flight on the 13
airlines that currently operate it.
"We've received no such inquiries," said an official at
JTB's Yurakucho branch in Tokyo. The company typically sells
package tours, "and if there's a trouble, we change aircraft or
routes for our customers."
In the near term, many stock analysts say they expect the
stock to rise following the Friday decline. "I think investors
will largely look past the incident, absent more info that
suggests ongoing problem," said Carter Copeland, an analyst at
Barclays in New York.
Boeing's stock has climbed more than 40 percent this year as
investors focused on the company's record pace of jet
production, which is generating cash.
Some are more cautious. Jeff Straebler, managing director
and investment analyst at John Hancock Financial Services, said:
"Until there is more information available on the cause, I don't
think any judgments should be made."