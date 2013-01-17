ADDIS ABABA Jan 17 Ethiopian Airlines said on Thursday it was grounding its four Boeing Dreamliners for "precautionary inspection", even though its aircraft had not encountered the same malfunctions suffered by other airlines.

Airlines in Europe, Japan, Qatar, India and the United States have grounded Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets while battery-related problems are investigated.

Ethiopian Airlines became the first airline in Africa to operate the Dreamliner in August.