WASHINGTON Jan 17 The U.S. Export-Import Bank said on Thursday that it does not expect to incur any losses on approximately $3 billion in financing that it has authorized to help foreign companies buy Boeing's 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, which has been grounded because of battery-related problems.

"None of Ex-Im Bank's financings for 787 Dreamliner aircraft are at risk during, or after, this important FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) review to ensure passenger safety," Daniel Reilly, senior vice president for communications at the bank, said in response to a query.

"In addition to taking security interests in the Dreamliners themselves, the Bank has protected taxpayers by obtaining guarantees and cross-collateralization - that is, the Bank has security interests in other aircraft in addition to the financed Dreamliners," Reilly said.