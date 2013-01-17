WASHINGTON Jan 17 The U.S. Export-Import Bank
said on Thursday that it does not expect to incur any losses on
approximately $3 billion in financing that it has authorized to
help foreign companies buy Boeing's 787 Dreamliner passenger
jet, which has been grounded because of battery-related
problems.
"None of Ex-Im Bank's financings for 787 Dreamliner aircraft
are at risk during, or after, this important FAA (Federal
Aviation Administration) review to ensure passenger safety,"
Daniel Reilly, senior vice president for communications at the
bank, said in response to a query.
"In addition to taking security interests in the Dreamliners
themselves, the Bank has protected taxpayers by obtaining
guarantees and cross-collateralization - that is, the Bank has
security interests in other aircraft in addition to the financed
Dreamliners," Reilly said.