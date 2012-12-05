* FAA cites manufacturing flaws at Boeing plants
* Boeing says order makes mandatory checks it already urged
* United is alone among U.S. airlines now flying 787s
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration confirmed Wednesday it is requiring inspection of
Boeing Co's new 787 Dreamliners after the discovery of
fuel leaks traced to a manufacturing flaw at Boeing plants.
A safety order mandated inspection of fuel line couplings in
the engine pylons to make sure the couplings are correctly
assembled and installed, the FAA said.
The order "makes mandatory inspections already recommended
by Boeing," the company said on Tuesday.
Separately, a brand new United Airlines 787
Dreamliner with 184 people aboard was forced to make an
emergency landing in New Orleans on Tuesday after experiencing a
mechanical problem on a flight from Houston, Texas, to Newark,
New Jersey.
The mechanical issues constituted a twin blow to Boeing,
which was dogged by production problems that delayed delivery of
the 787 for 3-1/2 years.
United, the only U.S. operator, flies three 787s. Another 33
are in service with foreign operators, the FAA said in an
emailed statement.
The fuel leaks were due to the improper assembly of the
couplings at the Boeing factories, it said.
The 787-8 has one rigid coupling and one flexible coupling
per engine for a total of four couplings per airplane.
The safety order, known as an airworthiness directive,
requires operators to inspect for correctly installed lockwires
on the engine fuel line couplings within seven days of its
publication.
Within 21 days, operators must inspect the couplings to
verify they have been assembled correctly.
Boeing said on Tuesday that improperly installed fuel line
connectors could lead to fuel leaks, loss of engine power or
fire. But it said there were "multiple layers of systems to
ensure none of those things happen."
Boeing advised airlines flying the 787 to make inspections
last month, and it said about half of the 33 jets in service
have already been inspected.
The biggest 787 customer so far is Japan's All Nippon
Airways Co, which was the launch customer and has 16 of
the jets.
Boeing shares edged lower by 0.1 percent to $73.98.