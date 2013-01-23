UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration does not know yet what caused battery problems on Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner and cannot speculate when a comprehensive review of the plane will end, FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said on Wednesday.
The FAA and other regulators grounded the 787 last week after a series of incidents, including one battery-related event that required an emergency landing.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.