WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said on Wednesday a review of the Boeing 787
Dreamliner found the plane was "soundly designed" and met its
"safety level."
The joint FAA-Boeing review did make seven recommendations
for further improvements in Boeing processes and FAA oversight,
FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in a telephone news
briefing.
The review was initiated after a battery fire occurred
aboard a 787 in January 2013 at Boston's Logan International
Airport. The fire and another battery incident in Japan prompted
regulators to ground the plane for 3 1/2 months last year. The
plane has also suffered a series of mishaps with brakes, fuel
lines, electrical panels, hydraulics, and other systems.
