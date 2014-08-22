BRIEF-Synovus reports Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SEATTLE Aug 22 The FAA has certified Boeing Co's 787-9 Dreamliner for use with General Electric Co engines, clearing the way for first deliveries of the new aircraft with the U.S.-made engines expected later this month.
The 787-9 is a larger version of the original Dreamliner and had already obtained FAA certification with Rolls-Royce engines. The first delivery of that configuration occurred in June.
An FAA certification document dated Thursday showed both the Rolls and GE engines as approved on the 787-9. The FAA and Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The document was first reported by the blog All Things 787. (Reporting By Alwyn Scott; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $2.28 per share