TOKYO Jan 17 Shares of GS Yuasa Corp shed 5.9 percent to 302 yen on Thursday after All Nippon Airways Co Ltd said the main battery on the Boeing's 787 Dreamliner that made an emergency landing on Wednesday was discoloured and there were signs of leakage.

ANA said the battery was located in the forward electrical equipment bay.

Toray Industries Inc, which supplies carbon fibre used in the Dreamliner's composites, dropped 2.8 percent to 496 yen.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it would temporarily ground Boeing Co's 787s after a second incident involving battery failures caused one of the Dreamliner jets to make an emergency landing in Japan.