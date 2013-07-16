LONDON, July 16 U.S. conglomerate Honeywell
has been invited to join the investigation into the fire
that broke out aboard one of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner jets
last week, Britain's Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB)
said on Tuesday.
"We can confirm that Honeywell have been invited to join the
investigation," an AAIB spokesman said. "The emergency locator
transmitter (ELT) is one (of) several components being looked at
in detail as part of the investigation and it would be premature
to speculate on the causes of the incident at this stage."
British investigators last week said that lithium-ion
batteries likely did not cause the fire on the Dreamliner,
operated by Ethiopian Airlines, allaying fears about a
return of the problem that grounded the Dreamliner for more than
three months earlier this year, when one battery caught fire and
another overheated.
A source familiar with the probe told Reuters on Monday that
investigators were now looking into whether the fire was caused
by the battery of an emergency locator transmitter (ELT) built
by Honeywell.