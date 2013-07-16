LONDON, July 16 U.S. conglomerate Honeywell has been invited to join the investigation into the fire that broke out aboard one of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner jets last week, Britain's Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that Honeywell have been invited to join the investigation," an AAIB spokesman said. "The emergency locator transmitter (ELT) is one (of) several components being looked at in detail as part of the investigation and it would be premature to speculate on the causes of the incident at this stage."

British investigators last week said that lithium-ion batteries likely did not cause the fire on the Dreamliner, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, allaying fears about a return of the problem that grounded the Dreamliner for more than three months earlier this year, when one battery caught fire and another overheated.

A source familiar with the probe told Reuters on Monday that investigators were now looking into whether the fire was caused by the battery of an emergency locator transmitter (ELT) built by Honeywell.