WASHINGTON, July 15 Investigators are looking at
an emergency locator transmitter built by Honeywell
International Inc as the possible cause of a fire on
board a Boeing Co Dreamliner in London last week,
according to a source familiar with the probe.
The transmitter uses a lithium manganese battery, said the
source, who was not authorized to speak on the record.
Honeywell confirmed earlier that it was participating in the
UK-led investigation into a fire on a 787 operated by Ethiopian
Airlines at Heathrow airport outside London on Friday.
Experts have said lithium-ion batteries likely did not cause
Friday's fire, allaying fears about a return of the problem that
grounded the Dreamliner for more than three months earlier this
year, when one battery caught fire and another overheated.