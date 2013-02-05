NEW YORK Feb 4 Boeing Co has asked the Federal Aviation Administration for permission to conduct test flights of its 787 Dreamliner, a move suggesting the company is making progress in finding a solution to the battery problems that prompted regulators to ground the entire 787 fleet two weeks ago.

Boeing said it has submitted an application to conduct test flights, confirming a report in the Seattle Times. The newspaper reported that the FAA might grant permission as soon as Monday night, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boeing would test a potential fix for the problem that caused two batteries to burn on 787s last month, the paper said. But passenger flights would still be weeks if not months away, the paper said, citing two sources.