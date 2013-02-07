WASHINGTON Feb 7 U.S. safety regulators are
studying the certification process for the lithium ion battery
on Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner, after finding that short
circuits in batteries can cascade to other cells, causing smoke
and fire.
National Transportation Safety Board head Deborah Hersman
told a press conference on Thursday that the agency will issue
an "interim factual report" in 30 days, but said the decision to
return the 787 to flight will be made by the Federal Aviation
Administration.
The 50 Dreamliners in service have been grounded since Jan.
16 while the NTSB, FAA and other aviation regulators around the
world investigate the battery failures.