* Dreamliners grounded earlier this year due battery
problems
* Boeing says has people working to understand cause
* Images show damage to plane away from battery locations
* Former investigator cautions against early conclusions
* Boeing shares close 4.7 percent lower
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, July 12 A Boeing 787 Dreamliner
operated by Ethiopian Airlines caught fire at Britain's Heathrow
airport on Friday in a fresh blow for the U.S. planemaker whose
new model was grounded for three months after one high-tech
battery caught fire and another overheated.
Boeing shares closed down 4.7 percent at $101.87, knocking
$3.8 billion off the company's market capitalisation after
television footage showed the Dreamliner surrounded by
firefighting foam at Heathrow.
Heathrow briefly closed both its runways to deal with the
fire which broke out while the aircraft was parked at a remote
stand. There were no passengers aboard the plane.
It was not clear if the fire was related to the batteries,
which led to the grounding of the Dreamliner in January.
Pictures from Heathrow showed an area just in front of the tail
that appeared to be scorched.
The Dreamliner's two batteries are in electrical
compartments located low down and near the front and middle of
the plane, while the visible damage to the Ethiopian plane
appears to be on top of the fuselage, further toward the
rear, according to video from the scene.
"A Boeing 787 Dreamliner suffered an on board internal
fire," a Heathrow spokeswoman said. "The plane is now parked at
a remote parking stand several hundred metres away from any
passenger terminals."
Former U.S. National Transportation Safety Board Chairman
Mark Rosenker said the Heathrow incident was extraordinary news,
coming so soon after the fleet had returned to service, but he
cautioned against jumping to conclusions.
"It's very early. No one knows where the fire started at
this point," Rosenker told Reuters, adding it could be something
as simple as a coffee pot left on in a galley.
Boeing said it was aware of the fire and it had people on
the ground working to understand the causes of it. The U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration said it was in contact with
Boeing.
BIG BET
The 787 is Boeing's biggest bet on new technology in nearly
20 years. It cost an estimated $32 billion to develop and Boeing
plans to use hundreds of innovations such as its carbon-fibre
composite skin and electrical system to enhance other jets.
Boeing never disclosed the cost of the three-month
grounding, but said it absorbed most of the expense in the first
quarter while still posting a 20 percent rise in profit, and its
shares are up 35 percent this year, even with Friday's loss.
The plane which caught fire in London was the first of the
787 fleet to resume flight after the battery-related grounding.
"This is terrible for the Dreamliner, any event involving
fire and that airplane is going to be a PR disaster for Boeing,"
Christine Negroni, an aviation writer and safety specialist
based in New York, said in a telephone interview.
"Because of the battery issue, the public is even more
sensitive to events that happen to the Dreamliner. Even if they
are normal, benign teething problems, that subtlety is going to
be lost on the public," she said.
Another Boeing Dreamliner operated by Thomson Airways
returned to the United Kingdom due to technical issues on Friday
as a precaution, TUI Travel said.
Ethiopian Airlines said its aircraft had been parked at
Heathrow for more than eight hours before smoke was detected.
Richard Aboulafia, a senior aerospace analyst at the Teal
Group in Virginia, said early evidence, including images of the
jet, suggest the battery is not the issue because of the
location of the fire.
Another person familiar with the aircraft's configuration
said the damaged area appears close to galleys and environmental
control systems, but added that it was too early to link the
fire to any specific equipment.
BATTERY FIX
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner was grounded by regulators in
January after batteries overheated on two of the jets within two
weeks, including a fire in a parked Japan Airlines
plane in Boston.
Boeing was forced to halt deliveries of the jet while it was
grounded and airlines stopped ordering the plane during that
period. Orders have since resumed and Boeing has logged 83 787
orders this year, bringing its current order book to 930 planes.
The Dreamliner resumed flying in April, with Ethiopian
Airlines being the first carrier to put it back into passenger
service.
The high-tech jet came under intense scrutiny and Boeing
redesigned the battery system to add more layers of protection
against fire.
Teams of engineers were dispatched by Boeing worldwide to
install the stronger battery casing and other components
designed to prevent a repeat of the meltdowns that led to the
first U.S. fleet grounding in 34 years.
The plan approved by the FAA called for Boeing to encase the
lithium-ion batteries in a steel box, install new battery
chargers, and add a duct to vent gases directly outside the
aircraft in the event of overheating.
The NTSB has still not issued a final report on the cause
of the 787 battery issues but Boeing said its redesign addressed
more than 80 potential causes. The NTSB said it would send a
representative to assist in the Heathrow investigation.
The 787 uses a powerful electrical system to drive air
conditioning and replace hydraulic functions, taking less power
from the engines than traditional aircraft designs. That
electrical system experienced fire during its development which
also prompted changes in its electrical panels.
The Dreamliner which caught fire at Heathrow on Friday was
delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in November last year.
It arrived at Heathrow from Addis Ababa in the early hours
of Friday, according to the Flightradar monitoring web site. The
plane was due to make the return journey later on Friday.
Asked whether the incident could lead to the renewed
grounding of Dreamliner jets, a spokesman for Britain's Civil
Aviation Authority said decisions on the airworthiness of
particular models of plane were made by the European Aviation
Safety Agency (EASA).
An EASA spokesman said it was too early to say whether the
aircraft would be grounded again.
Several airlines said they were continuing to operate their
787s, including United Continental, Polish airline LOT,
Japan Airlines and ANA, the world's biggest operator of
the Dreamliner.
Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliners are powered by General
Electric GEnx engines.