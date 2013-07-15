WASHINGTON, July 15 Investigators are looking at
an emergency locator transmitter built by Honeywell
International Inc as the possible cause of a fire on
board a Boeing Co Dreamliner in London last week,
according to a source familiar with the probe.
The transmitter, located in the upper rear part of the new
airliner, uses a lithium manganese battery, said the source, who
was not authorized to speak on the record. The fact that it is
not powered by a lithium-ion battery could calm concerns about a
re-occurrence of problems with batteries that grounded the
entire 787 fleet for three months earlier this year.
Honeywell on Monday said it was participating in the
investigation into a fire on a 787 operated by Ethiopian
Airlines at Heathrow airport in London on Friday.
Honeywell said it was invited to participate in the probe,
which is being led by Britain's Air Accidents Investigation
Branch with help from the U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing.
Boeing declined to comment.
A spokesperson at the NTSB said the agency would not be
providing an update since the investigation was being led by
British authorities.
"Honeywell has been invited to participate in the Ethiopian
Airlines Boeing 787 fire investigation by the UK's Air Accidents
Investigation Branch," said Honeywell in a statement.
"We've sent technical experts to Heathrow to assist with the
investigation; however at this time it is premature to speculate
on the cause of the fire. We will continue to work closely with
Boeing and the NTSB and await the analysis and output of the
investigation before drawing any conclusions."
Boeing shares were trading 3.6 percent higher on Monday as
concerns waned about another fleetwide grounding. News of the
fire had sent Boeing's shares down 4.7 percent on Friday,
knocking $3.8 billion off the company's market value.
Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) on
Saturday said it found no evidence the fire was caused by the
batteries that were implicated in the grounding earlier this
year.
The planemaker resumed deliveries of the Dreamliner jet only
in May, ending a period of nearly four months in which it was
unable to provide new planes because of safety concerns about
the battery system.