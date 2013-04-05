By Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher
| NEW YORK, April 5
NEW YORK, April 5 With a successful flight on
Friday, Boeing's 787 Dreamliner completed tests aimed at proving
that a revamped safety system can prevent the jet's lithium-ion
batteries from catching fire or overheating.
Friday's test flight marks a major step toward resuming
passenger flights and jet deliveries, which would stem millions
of dollars in losses that have piled up at airlines and Boeing
since the jet was grounded more than two months ago.
The end of testing also turns attention from Boeing Co
to regulators in the United States, Japan and Europe, who
must decide whether the battery fix is safe.
Amid gusty winds, a LOT Polish airline plane rose from a
runway near the Boeing factory just north of Seattle and soared
out along the Pacific Coast, covering 755 miles in just under
two hours before touching down at 12:28 pm Pacific Time (1928
GMT).
The jet carried test equipment and Federal Aviation
Administration officials, and flew a similar route to a test run
March 25. At the conclusion, Boeing pronounced the flight
"straightforward" and "uneventful."
"Boeing will now gather and analyze the data and submit the
required materials to the FAA ... in coming days," the company
said in a statement.
"Once we deliver the materials we stand ready to reply to
additional requests and continue in dialog with the FAA to
ensure we have met all of their expectations."