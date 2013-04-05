By Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher
NEW YORK, April 5 With a successful flight on
Friday, Boeing moved closer to proving that a revamped safety
system can prevent batteries on its new 787 Dreamliner from
catching fire or overheating, and getting back the plane into
service.
Friday's test flight concludes testing after little more
than three weeks, and moves the Dreamliner closer to resuming
passenger flights, restarting jet deliveries, and stemming
millions of dollars in losses that have piled up at airlines and
Boeing since the jet was grounded more than two months ago.
The end of testing also turns attention from Boeing Co
to regulators in the United States, Japan and Europe, who
must decide whether the fix for the high-tech plane's
lithium-ion batteries is safe.
Amid gusty winds, a LOT Polish airline plane rose from a
runway near the Boeing factory just north of Seattle and soared
out along the Pacific Coast, covering 755 miles in just under
two hours before touching down at 12:28 pm Pacific Time (1928
GMT).
The jet, carrying test equipment and Federal Aviation
Administration officials, flew a similar route to a test run
March 25. Boeing pronounced the flight "straightforward" and
"uneventful" after the jet returned to earth safely.
"Boeing will now gather and analyze the data and submit the
required materials to the FAA ... in coming days," the company
said in a statement.
"Once we deliver the materials we stand ready to reply to
additional requests and continue in dialog with the FAA to
ensure we have met all of their expectations."
Industry officials and airlines that operate the
fuel-efficient plane have said they expect it could be flying
again as early as April or May. Boeing has said it should happen
in weeks, not months.
Attention now shifts to politicians and regulators as
aviation agencies weigh the competing demands of ensuring safety
while not letting the costly grounding drag on too long.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, who oversees the
FAA, voiced the competing views Friday, telling reporters both
that Boeing has a "good plan" to fix the battery and that he
wants to ensure the Dreamliner is safe before allowing the
planes back in the air.
"They're doing the tests now, and we've agreed with the
tests that they're doing," he said before Boeing's final test
flight took off.
"When they complete the tests, they'll give us the
information and we'll make a decision."
An FAA spokesperson has said the agency has been closely
involved with the testing process "so data review may not take
long."
However, she added that despite Boeing's "aggressive"
testing schedule, "the FAA will work at its own pace."
Meanwhile, it remains unknown what caused two batteries to
overheat on separate jets in January.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which is
investigating the battery that caught fire on a parked plane in
Boston, will hold two public meetings this month to gather more
information about lithium-battery technology and the assumptions
Boeing and the FAA made in certifying the original battery
system.
After the two battery failures, Boeing put more insulation
in the battery, encased the battery in a steel box, changed the
circuitry of the battery charger and added a titanium venting
tube to expel heat and fumes outside the plane.
The company said its fix addresses more than 80 potential
causes and is thus more robust than if a single cause had been
pinpointed. It also noted that media reports have exaggerated
the risk from the battery, which is not generally used for
flight-critical systems on the plane, but instead helps supply
power on the ground.
"There's a very good chance that this works and gets
accepted," said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at the
Teal Group in Virginia.
"There's also a chance that it gets derailed for technical
or political reasons and I'm not confident Boeing's got a backup
plan. There's probably a bigger risk that politics derails it."
In addition to the FAA, Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau and
the European Aviation Safety Agency must also approve the fix.
Both are expected to follow the FAA's lead and certify it around
the same time.
CAB official Shigeru Takano said on Friday that he cannot
predict how long it would take for the authorities to reach a
decision.
Boeing would then submit a "service bulletin" with detailed
information about the fix, which the FAA would need to approve
for distribution to airlines. Then the planes would be fixed and
airlines would decide when to put them back into service.
Each fix is supposed to take three days, and Boeing has
already been assembling kits and teams to retrofit the 50 jets
that are now owned by airlines, said Loren Thompson, a defense
consultant and chief operating officer at the Lexington
Institute think tank.
Japan's All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines
are the biggest of the Dreamliner's eight customers.
ANA, the launch customer, will be the first to have its jets
fixed. United Airlines is the only U.S. operator so far.
Despite the mounting cost, which is estimated at more than
$500 million, Boeing is likely to weather the crisis without
significant damage to its earnings or the long-term
profitability of the plane.
The Dreamliner is designed for 50 years of production, and
Boeing's accounting for its initial production years includes
more than $120 billion in costs. On that scale, expenses from
the grounding are "probably unobservable or not material," said
Carter Copeland, an analyst at Barclays in New York. "Very few
people are even talking about it."
Boeing's stock has rallied through the crisis, rising 16
percent since regulators grounded the fleet on January 16. It
closed up 1.4 percent at $86.17 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Friday.
Regulators may restrict the plane from making long trips
over water until the battery system is proven in flight, which
would hurt airline operations. But that would be temporary.
But Aboulafia doubted that the Dreamliner, which offers not
only greater fuel savings to airlines but better cabin pressure,
humidity and creature comforts to passengers, would suffer in
the public eye from the battery problems.
"There's absolutely no evidence of any lasting effect in
terms of public perception," he said.