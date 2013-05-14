NEW YORK May 14 Boeing Co said it resumed deliveries of 787 Dreamliners on Tuesday, ending a period of nearly four months in which it was unable to provide new planes to customers.

The company said it delivered a new Dreamliner to All Nippon Airways, and said it still expects to deliver all of the planes it planned to this year. In January, two overheated batteries prompted regulators to ground the worldwide fleet, which stopped Boeing from making further deliveries.