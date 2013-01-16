A security personnel stands guard as Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 taxies upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

NEW DELHI The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will decide on whether or not to ground national carrier Air India's Boeing Co (BA.N) Dreamliner jets after the U.S. company submits a report on the aircraft's safety, the regulator's head said on Wednesday.

Boeing is expected to submit a report on the Dreamliner by the end of Wednesday, Arun Mishra, Director General of Civil Aviation told reporters, after a series of incidents heightened safety concerns over the plane.

The regulator has formed a team to work with Boeing to judge the safety of the aircraft, Mishra added.

