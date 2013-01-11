A man works near a Japan Airlines' Boeing Co's 787 plane at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo Janauary 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano/Files

NEW DELHI India is "concerned" about the recent glitches in Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner jets and is awaiting a safety report by the National Transportation Safety Board, a senior government official said on Friday.

The Dreamliner jet had three technical mishaps in as many days this month, including an electrical fire that caused severe damage to a plane. U.S. transportation authorities are launching a review of the Dreamliner, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

State-controlled Air India has ordered 27 Dreamliners.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ryan Woo)