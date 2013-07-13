LONDON, July 13 There is no evidence at this
stage that a fire that broke out on a Boeing Dreamliner
at London's Heathrow Airport on Friday was linked to the
aircraft's batteries, Britain's Air Accident Investigation
Branch (AAIB) said on Saturday.
"There has been extensive heat damage in the upper portion
of the rear fuselage, a complex part of the aircraft, and the
initial investigation is likely to take several days," the AAIB
said in a statement.
"However, it is clear that this heat damage is remote from
the area in which the aircraft main and APU (Auxiliary Power
Unit) batteries are located, and, at this stage, there is no
evidence of a direct causal relationship."