BRIEF-Box Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
* Box reports 30 percent revenue growth for fiscal first quarter 2018
TOKYO, March 19 The grounding of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner is likely to reduce Japan Airline Co Ltd 's operating profit in the two months to end-May by 1.1 billion yen ($11.6 million), President Yoshiharu Ueki said on Tuesday.
Japan Airlines (JAL) has seven 787 Dreamliner jets which have have been idled since mid-January along with 43 other 787 jets in operation, following battery incidents at a U.S. airport and on a domestic flight in Japan.
