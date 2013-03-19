TOKYO, March 19 The grounding of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner is likely to reduce Japan Airline Co Ltd 's operating profit in the two months to end-May by 1.1 billion yen ($11.6 million), President Yoshiharu Ueki said on Tuesday.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has seven 787 Dreamliner jets which have have been idled since mid-January along with 43 other 787 jets in operation, following battery incidents at a U.S. airport and on a domestic flight in Japan.