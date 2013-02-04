BRIEF-Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance
* Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the UK
TOKYO Feb 4 Japan Airlines Co Ltd raised its annual operating profit forecast by nearly 13 percent on robust demand on European, North American and Southeast Asian routes, helping offset any impact from the grounding of Boeing 787 jets.
Japan Airlines said it lifted its operating profit forecast to 186 billion yen ($2 billion) from a previous estimate of 165 billion yen.
* Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the UK
* Euro zone manufacturing grows at fastest rate in more than 6 yrs * Palladium retreats from four-week highs hit on Wednesday (Adds quotes, updates prices, adds LONDON dateline) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 1 Gold dipped on Thursday, pressured by a slightly firmer dollar, but many investors were on the sidelines ahead of key U.S. data that is expected to provide further clues about whether rates will rise this month. "We are getting important data today and tomor