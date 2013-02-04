* JAL says grounding likely to have $7.6 mln impact on
earnings
* Raises annual earnings forecast due to strong demand
TOKYO Feb 4 Japan Airlines Co Ltd said
it will talk to Boeing Co about compensation for the
grounding of the 787 Dreamliner, adding that the idling of its
jets would cost it nearly $8 million from its earnings through
to the end of March.
The carrier, which operates seven of the 50 Dreamliners in
service around the world, said robust demand on European, North
American and Southeast Asian routes would help offset the impact
of the 787's grounding, and it increased its annual operating
profit forecast by almost 13 percent.
"Rather than negotiations with Boeing, the important thing
now is getting the 787 flying again safely as soon as we can,"
said JAL's president Yoshiharu Ueki. "However, when the
situation has settled down we can and are preparing to begin
those talks."
Rival All Nippon Airways, which has more 787s than
JAL, said last week it would seek compensation from Boeing once
the amount of damages was clearer.
JAL raised its operating profit forecast to 186 billion yen
($2 billion) for the year to end-March, from a previous estimate
of 165 billion yen. It predicted the impact on its earnings from
the grounding of the technologically advanced Dreamliner at
around 700 million yen for the rest of this fiscal year.
All Boeing's 787s are out of action as investigators in
Japan and the United States try to find the cause of two recent
incidents with the plane's lithium-ion batteries - a battery
fire on a JAL 787 at a U.S. airport and an emergency landing by
another plane on a domestic ANA flight after battery problems
triggered a smoke alarm.
U.S. officials said late last week they were making progress
in their investigation into the battery fire at Boston airport.