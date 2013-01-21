TOKYO Jan 21 Japan's transport ministry said on Monday it will continue its investigation into problems with batteries used in Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jet and manufactured by Japanese battery maker GS Yuasa Corp.

A ministry official said there was no timetable for how long the investigation will last.

Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau will send an official to the Kyoto-based battery maker on Tuesday after U.S. and Japanese aviation safety officials visited a factory there on Monday.