BRIEF-Baidu, Bosch to deepen cooperation in automated driving
* Baidu and bosch sign strategic cooperation agreement to deepen cooperation in automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Jan 25 Japan's transport ministry said on Friday that the batteries involved in the incidents on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner in Boston and another one in Takamatsu, western Japan, were made on different dates.
All Dreamliners have been grounded since Jan. 17 due to unexplained battery problems.
* Baidu and bosch sign strategic cooperation agreement to deepen cooperation in automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: